Brooklyn man stabbed to death in front of his wife

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A man was stabbed to death in front of his wife while they were walking down the street where they lived in Greenpoint, police said.

George Carroll, 42, of Brooklyn, was stabbed in the chest around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD. The incident happened near Msgr. McGoldrick Park at 155 Monitor Street in Brooklyn.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There have been no arrests made in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).