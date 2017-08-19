Bronx girl scalded by boiling water at sleepover released from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — An 11-year-old girl who was severely burned after another girl poured boiling water on her during a sleepover left the hospital on Friday, her mother said on Facebook.

Jamoneisha Merritt suffered second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest, authorities said.

Ebony Merritt wrote that her daughter is "doing great" after being released from the hospital.

Her mother has asked for help paying her daughter's medical bills.

"The emotional and physical pain my daughter is going through is something that no parent would want to bare [sic] witness too," Ebony Merritt wrote on GoFundMe. "My heart aches for the moment she has to look in the mirror at what these cruel individuals have done to her."

Merritt says her family is not financially prepared to pay for the initial hospital bills, skin graphs, plastic surgery and hospital visits. She's working to raise $100,000. As of Saturday morning, more than $22,000 had been successfully raised.

The 12-year-old girl who allegedly poured the boiling water on Jamoneisha has been charged with felony assault.

The "hot water challenge," an internet phenomenon, apparently pushes people to boil water and toss the scalding liquid on unsuspecting victims.

Last week, an 8-year-old girl in Florida died from her injuries five months after she drank boiling water through a straw on a dare.