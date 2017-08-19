Man shot, toddler grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 1-year-old boy was grazed in the knee by a bullet in Brooklyn Saturday evening, police confirm.

Another person, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

It happened around 5:24 p.m. in the area of Sutter Avenue and Junius Street.

The toddler, who is almost two years old, was with his mother and grandmother at the time of the incident. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be OK.

It is not known what caused the shooting to occur. Police are investigating.

