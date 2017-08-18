Willets Point auto shops are open for business despite potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's known as the "Iron Triangle" but it's also being called the place for potholes.

For decades, the industrial area in Queens between Northern Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue served as a go-to place for auto repair work, tires, car parts and rims.

Plans to redevelop the area with commercial and residential projects have been on and off again for years. Recently a judge said the city could not use park land as part of the project and the city is reviewing its options.

In the meantime, business owners say the roads have been neglected and business is suffering.

"We were happy to meet recently with local business owners in Willets Point, and heard their requests around improved road conditions. We are currently coordinating with the Department of Transportation to evaluate potential ways to address those requests," said a spokesperson for the NYC Economic Development Corporation.