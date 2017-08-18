Uber driver rapes East Village woman after she falls asleep in his car: police sources

TURTLE BAY, Manhattan — An East Village says she was raped by an Uber driver after she passed out in his car on Thursday, police sources confirm.

The 31-year-old called for the Uber at East 52nd Street and Second Avenue around 2 a.m.

She told the Uber driver to take her to her East Village apartment, but instead he drove her to his Flushing home and raped her while she was still unconscious, sources say.

Police sources say the woman woke up in shock and confronted the driver.

“I used protection — don’t call police,” he said, according to police sources.

She fled his home and located police officers. She told them she was intoxicated but did not give consent for sex.

The victim was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

PIX11 reached out to Uber and they said they are aware and looking into the incident.