Rapper Meek Mill arrested in Manhattan after performing dirt bike stunts in street

​INWOOD, Manhattan—Rapper Meek Mill, who was in town to perform on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, was arrested for carelessly zipping in and out of traffic and performing stunts on a dirt bike Thursday, police sources said.

Officers assigned to the 34th Precinct were checking out a past report of a “roving band” of unruly dirt bike riders and were alerted to the rapper’s Instagram page, where he was broadcasting the stunts live.

The Philadelphia native, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.