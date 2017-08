BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Police in Bloomfield were involved in a shooting, a department spokesman said Friday.

Police were involved in a shooting on Greenbrook Drive, Bloomfield Police Department spokesman Ralph Marotti confirmed at 8:56 a.m.

Additional details were not immediately provided, and Marotti said the Essex County prosecutors office will handle the investigation.

The shooting took place on a condo- and tree-lined cul-de-sac, Google Maps shows.