Neighbor breaks window of Lower East Side apartment where Confederate flag is hanging

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 34-year-old man was arrested after police say he broke the window where a Confederate flag was hanging at a Lower East Side apartment.

Police sources say officers were on Avenue D just before 9 p.m. when they heard glass breaking above them.

When they went to investigate, they found a bloody trail into the neighboring apartment. Officers knocked on the door to find the 34-year-old suspect bloodied and admitting to breaking the window.

Officers have not yet been able to reach the tenant of the apartment.