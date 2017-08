Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you’re invited to go one on one with the great Dikembe Mutombo, you show up — even if you have no skills or coordination to begin with. Well that’s the case with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe.

She went over to Madison Square Garden, where the Hall Of Famer was kicking off an event with Mobil 1 – Mutombo and Nascar’s Kevin Harvick teamed up for “The Drive” event — and that’s where this so-called "one on one" happened.

And you’ll agree with the use of “so-called” after u see how it went down.