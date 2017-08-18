Man arrested after woman’s body is found in shopping cart in the Bronx

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A man is in custody Friday, days after a woman’s body was discovered in a shopping cart in the Bronx by two people collecting bottles.

Darryl Orr, 57, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of concealment of a human corpse, criminal possession of controlled substances, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and criminal sale of controlled substances, police said.

The arrest comes after a 27-year-old woman was found dead inside a bag, which was in a box and placed in a shopping cart, according to police, who initially said a man was found dead.

Her body was found Wednesday evening by two men collecting bottles around East 182nd Street and Jerome Avenue, near a grocery store in the Fordham Heights section of the borough.

The victim’s name has not been released by police, but sources said she is from Massachusetts.

Orr knew the victim, who was seen on video entering his apartment before he later emerged, apparently wheeling her away in the cart, sources said.