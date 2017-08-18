How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday, the U.S. will have its first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in almost 100 years.

While the out-of-this-world event is a must-see experience, you could permanently damage your eyes if you look directly into the sun. There have been several reports of knockoff eclipse glasses hitting the market.

Luckily, you can make your own pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse using household items. PIX 11 News’ Summer Delaney created her own pinhole projector by following instructions from NASA’s website. Watch the video above and follow along with the instructions below.

Materials

Cereal box

Piece of paper

Pen or Markers

Scissors

Aluminum Foil

Glue

Tape

Instructions

Place an empty cereal box atop a piece of paper. Trace the box on the paper, and then cut and paste the paper slip at the bottom of the box. Cut two rectangular holes on the top left and right corner of your box’s lid. Once completed, make sure you securely tape the top of your box shut. Cut and tape a piece of aluminum foil over your box’s left hole. Leave the right hole open. Use the scissors, a nail or another sharp object to pierce a hole in the foil on your box’s left hole. Enjoy the solar eclipse! On the day of the eclipse, stand with your back against the sun with the pinhole facing the eclipse. When you look through the right hole, you will be able to see the eclipse projected on the bottom of your box.

