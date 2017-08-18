Follow-up Friday: How Monica is making it happen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mohammed Doumbouya lives on 100th Street, and says since June 30, the elevators in his building have been out of order.

"I can walk up. But my neighbor, he is disabled, and he is falling down the stairs," said Doumbouya.

His neighbor, Patrick Lopez, who is disabled, says he's afraid he will fall.

"This is hard for me everyday. For all the seniors and those who are disabled, we are struggling," said Lopez. The company that manages the building is called Hope Community Inc.

Management fixed the elevators just days after PIX11's story.

Maureen Burns lives inside the Coney Island Houses, and just got out of the hospital. Burns had heart surgery and is in recovery, but says her heart is broken.

"For years I've been fighting for repairs.

I have mold and chipping paint in my hallway," said Burns.

Burns showed PIX11 News the chipping paint and posters that cover her walls.

"I'm too tired and stressed out dealing with NYCHA," said Burns.

The NewYork City Housing Authority spokesperson says,

"We are reaching out to the resident to urgently schedule repairs to provide her the safe, clean and connected home all NYCHA residents deserve. We can and will do better.” A NYCHA superintendent and a team of workers went to Burn's home and started making repairs.

Derek Hill, 57, from East Orange was on two waiting lists.

He was waiting for a heart transplant for over a year and because of his medical problems, he hasn't been able to pay his rent and he filed for emergency assistance to pay his rent. Hill was facing eviction.

PIX11 News viewer Carol Palmieri, from New Jersey, is paying all of Derrick rent and back rent. Close to five thousand dollars. Palmieri owns Natures Reward Farm Market in Brielle and Point pleasant, New Jersey.

Palmieri is a business owner with a real heart.

"She is my Gaurdian angel. She saved me," Hill said.

If you have a story reach out to monica morales at https://m.facebook.com/monicamoralestv/