Eclipse glasses draw huge crowds at B&H Photo Video in NYC

MANHATTAN — Lines are wrapped all throughout the store at B&H Photo Video in New York City Friday afternoon — as people hoping to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse try to snag a pair of coveted eclipse glasses.

To safely view the epic solar eclipse that will cut a dramatic shadow across the United States on Monday, Aug. 21, you’ll need a special pair of ultra-dark sunglasses.

Without glasses, the sun’s rays could cause permanent damage to your eyes.

These glasses are being sold at the photo store at Ninth Avenue between 33rd Street and 34th.

According to a customer, they are priced at five pairs for $15.

Hundreds were packed into the store just after lunchtime and the wait was at least 30 minutes.

Glasses are also available at Warby Parker.

As the demand for these glasses has skyrocketed, scams have entered the market.

The American Astronomical Society said that it updated its safety advice “in response to alarming reports” of unsafe “eclipse viewers” popping up online. To see a full list of reputable vendors and where to buy the glasses, click here.

The organization says buyers should be skeptical of glasses even if they’re stamped with an ISO seal — which has been used in the past to indicate which glasses comply with standards set by the International Organization for Standardization.

The group also warns against using some eclipse-viewing home remedies — such as sunglasses or wearing a welding mask.

Ordinary sunglasses are not up to snuff.

Massive crowds are expected at viewing spots across America when the moon passes in front of the sun, blocking its light, the morning of Aug. 21.

The 70-mile-wide swath of land where the full spectacle can be seen stretches from Oregon to South Carolina, with 12 states in its path.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible from the continental U.S. was about 40 years ago, on Feb. 26, 1979. And it’s been nearly a century since a total solar eclipse was visible coast to coast.