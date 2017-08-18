Construction worker dead after falling down elevator shaft in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — A construction worker died after falling down an elevator shaft in a Manhattan building Friday, according to police.

A report a construction incident at a building on Fifth Avenue at the corner of West 30th Street was made at 9:39 a.m., police said.

A construction worker who fell down an elevator shaft was found at the scene and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

It was not immediately known how far the man fell, or what type of building he was working in. Google Maps images show the area is under heavy construction.