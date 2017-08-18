American man, 42, among the dead in Barcelona attack

BARCELONA, Spain — A father says his son, a California resident, is among the 13 people killed in a van attack in Barcelona, Spain.

Daniel Tucker tells the New York Daily News that his son Jared Tucker’s body was identified by his wife at the morgue Friday.

Tucker says of the attack, which was claimed by Islamic State militants, “it’s just something we really just don’t understand.”

Jared Tucker and his wife, Heidi Nunes, were visiting Barcelona for their first wedding anniversary. Tucker and his father worked together installing swimming pools.

The elder Tucker tells the newspaper that “everybody loved him.”

Jared was one of 13 people killed when a suspected terrorist plowed a van through the crowds at the popular tourist promenade Las Ramblas. At least 100 others were injured.

A GoFundMe was set up by the family.