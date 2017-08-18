American among 14 killed in Spain terror attacks

Posted 11:02 AM, August 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:07AM, August 18, 2017

WASHINGTON — The State Department says at least one American was killed and one injured in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain.

People place flowers to pay tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack, in front of the Spanish embassy in Moscow on Aug. 18, 2017. (VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images)

In remarks to State Department staff on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the death and expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

He said diplomats from the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are working with local authorities to identify victims and provide assistance to other Americans in need.

The department had said earlier that Spanish authorities had reported that there were still “several” casualties who had not been identified.

Neither Tillerson nor the department in an earlier statement identified either of the Americans.

The department said the injured American suffered only a minor wound.

Fourteen people died and about 100 others, from at least 24 different countries, were injured in terror attacks in Spain.

