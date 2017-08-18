2 people shot at New Jersey Turnpike service area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police are investigating after two people were shot on the New Jersey Turnpike Friday evening.

It happened earlier in the afternoon at the Thomas Edison Service Area.

Troopers and detectives are on the scene.

Investigators are focused on a Sprinter van with a passenger side window that was pierced by the gunfire.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

It is not known what spurred the shooting.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

