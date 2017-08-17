Yankees take on the Mets in the final game of the 21st annual Subway Series

NEW YORK — The Yankees will take on the Mets Thursday night in game No. 4 of the 21st annual Subway Series.

The Yankees are just one game away from sweeping the Mets in the series.

The four-game series kicked off Monday night at Yankee Stadium, with the Bronx Bombers coming out on top, 4-2.

Tuesday, the Mets lost by one run, with a final score of 5-4.

In game No. 3, the Yankees took home a 5-3 win, with Didi Gregorius hitting a two-run double with loaded bases.

Thursday’s lineup includes Steven Matz for the Mets taking on Luis Severino for the Yankees.

PIX11 will broadcast game No. 4 beginning with a 6:30 p.m. pre-game show.