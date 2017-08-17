Video shows man attacking Williamsburg church with baseball bat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Surveillance video released by police Thursday captured a man using a baseball bat to smash the glass doors of a church in Williamsburg.

The incident happened at Williamsburg Spanish Church near Grand and Havenmeyer streets Wednesday around 7:25 p.m., according to police.

Video captured a man swinging a baseball bat at the church, breaking its glass doors, police said.

He is described as having dark hair and a mustache.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).