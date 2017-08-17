Queens man fights for dying wife’s full-time care to be covered by insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Balroop Bundhoo, 71, from Jamaica, Queens says his life changed forever eight years ago.

His wife suffered a terrible fall and survived a brain injury, now she needs around the clock care.

"She is dying right now. She needs care. It's killing me," said Bundhoo.

Bundhoo has been taking care of his wife overnight, now that his own health is deteriorating, he reached out to his insurance company to help pay for 24-hour-care and was rejected.

"She just got out of the hospital and the doctor says she needs full-time care," said Bundhoo.

PIX11 news reached out to the insurance company, Guildnet.

A spokesperson for Guildnet tells PIX11, "GuildNet's primary concern is to meet the needs of the members who rely on us. With respect to patient confidentiality, we have no additional comments."

PIX11 News will stay on this story.

