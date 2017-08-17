Police: 4 men injured in shooting on Long Island

WYANDANCH, Long Island — Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting that left four people injured.

According to Suffolk County Police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday near North 15th Street in Wyandanch. Four men were shot in what police believe was a targeted act, according to Suffolk County Police.

All four victims were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to Suffolk County Police.

No arrests have been made in the incident. Suffolk County Police continue to investigate.