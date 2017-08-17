NJ man kills wife, 7-year-old son and family dog before killing himself

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A New Jersey man killed his wife, young song and the family dog before killing himself, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

Names have not been released for the 48-year-old woman, 7-year-old boy or the 51-year-old man. It is not yet clear how or why the man killed his family and their pet Welsh Corgi.

The man’s wife and son were dead by the time police arrived at the Nautilus Boulevard home around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officials with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said. The man was still alive and he was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, but he did not make it.

“The one thing we can state definitively is that this event is over, contained and presents absolutely no danger to the surrounding community,” a spokesperson for the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit, Lacey Township Police Department, Ocean County Sherriff’s Department CSI Unit and the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office are all processing the scene.