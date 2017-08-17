At least 13 people dead after van hits crowd in Barcelona; incident called terror attack by local police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARCELONA, Spain — At least 13 people are dead after a van slammed into pedestrians in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, police on scene tell PIX11.

The incident is considered a terrorist attack, police tell local newspaper El Pais. The paper is also reporting at least 13 fatalities.

Catalan police tweeted that "there are mortal victims and injured from the crash" without specifying numbers. The Barcelona-based La Vanguardia newspaper is reporting at least one dead and 20 injured.

A van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas area, slamming into pedestrians. At least five were seen lying on the ground on the popular tourist street.

El Pais newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, says the two perpetrators are holed up in a bar in central Barcelona. Various local media reports have called it a terror attack, but authorities haven't officially confirmed it.

The NYPD is "closely monitoring" the situation, according to a tweet from the department.

First Lady Melania Trump has tweeted about the incident, saying her thoughts and prayers are with Barcelona.

