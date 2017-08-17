Man’s head, torso found in shopping cart in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A man's head and torso has been discovered by men collecting bottles outside a Bronx grocery store, police said Thursday.

The grisly find was made Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. near a grocery store on East 182nd Street, near Jerome Avenue, in the Fordham Heights section, according to police sources.

The body parts, including a man's head and torso, were in a bag which was placed inside a box sitting in a shopping cart, police said.

The victim's age range appears to be 20s to 40s, according to police.

The body parts were found by two men collecting bottles in the area, police said. They called 911 upon making the discovery.

Another neighborhood bottle collector told PIX11 he believes he passed the body three times Wednesday, but was hesitant to look inside the cart.

“I realized it wasn’t bottles. … I didn’t smell anything. If there’s an oder you think, well this is the Bronx,” Terry Frazier said.

Frazier plans to continue collecting bottles and cans, but said he only digs if he's sure of what's inside.

“You touch the top, if you a hear ‘clink, clink, clink’ you know it’s cans or bottles. And I felt something mushy like wet carpet, so I was like you don’t want to dig deep. And it was covered so you couldn’t see what it was,” Frazier said.