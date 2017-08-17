Man stabbed in Chelsea, rushed to hospital in serious condition

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man was stabbed in Chelsea on Thursday evening, officials.

He was attacked while on 29th Street near Seventh Avenue, police said. No identifying information is available for the man

Police believe a 6 foot, 2 inches tall man waring a blue shirt, red sneakers and black gloves slashed him. It was not immediately clear what led to the incident.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).