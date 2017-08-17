Just over 70 years ago, Jackie Robinson became the 1st Major League Baseball player to break the color barrier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's Subway Series involves just the Yankees and the Mets, but if the games had occurred decades ago, they might have also involved the Brooklyn Dodgers.

One Dodgers player still has a role. The thousands of fans who walk into Citi Field to watch the Mets and Yankees face off enter the stadium through the Jackie Robinson Rotunda.

Robinson, the first Major League Baseball player to break the color barrier, led the Brooklyn Dodgers to six National League titles and one victorious World Series. He began playing for the team in 1947 at the age of 28.

Robinson was old for a rookie, but he was known as a skilled player regardless.

As the first black man to play in the Major Leagues, he faced hostility and death threats. Professional baseball did not become fully integrated until 1959.

Robinson retired in 1956 and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.