Get a sneak peek at fashion showcased during Harlem Week Festival

This is the right time to visit Harlem. Over the course of the next week, there will be a host of things to do from career workshops, to sampling food and drinks to fashion. It’s all part of the Harlem Week Festival.

This is the 43rd annual event which showcases one of the most well-known neighborhoods in New York City. The theme this year is “Harlem: Home of Immigrants, Honoring New York’s International Diversity.”

One of the highlights of Harlem Week each year is the fashion. PIX11 Morning News got a sneak peek at some of the looks being showcased. Go to harlemweek.com for more.

