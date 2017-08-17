Food vendor slashes rival with knife in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — A halal food vendor took another vendor's long-standing location in Midtown Manhattan and then slashed the man who usually uses the spot, police said.

The fight kicked off Wednesday morning, police said.

Sameh Barsoom, an employee at a chicken and rice cart, showed up to his usual spot at 44th Street and 5th Avenue, but was thrown when he realized Khandaker Joy had taken his spot. Barsoom and a fruit vendor who also sells food in the area tried to explain to Joy that the spot had been used by Barsoom and his boss for 25 years.

"We told him this is a spot for somebody else," fruit vendor Aftab Raja said.

Joy picked up a kitchen knife and swung it at Barsoom, police said. The chicken-and-rice vendor was slashed several times.

"This guy, he's no good," Barsoom said. "He's crazy."

Barsoom called the police and Joy was taken into custody and charged with second degree assault. But Barsoom, a hard worker, is already back at his usual spot selling food, even though he says the spots where he was slashed are very painful.