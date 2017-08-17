Confederate flags hung in East Village windows anger residents

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A person living in the East Village hung up Confederate flags in the windows of an apartment, and the locals are not happy about the display

The NYPD confirmed that a person was trying to throw rocks at the windows on the sixth floor on Wednesday.

A colonial-era American flag and the flag of Israel were also displayed in the windows of the E. 8th Street apartment.

A neighbor told the New York Daily News that the flags have been hanging in the windows of the apartment for more than a year.

The Daily News reported that “dozens of neighbors” gathered outside of the building to look at the flags.

Police went to the building to talk to the tenant of the apartment on the top floor on Wednesday night, but the tenant did not answer the door and was believed to not be home, according to the NYPD. The police are attempting to contact the landlord of the apartment building.

Institutions around the city and country have accelerated the removal of statues and other monuments that reference the Confederacy since the recent href=”http://pix11.com/2017/08/12/vehicle-plows-into-a-group-of-counter-protesters-at-white-nationalist-rally-in-virginia-injuries-unknown/” target=”_blank”> Charlottesville, Virginia protests and counterprotests.

