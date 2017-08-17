Beauty blogger’s breast augmentation to be streamed live on Instagram

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS — A beauty blogger about to go under the knife for a breast augmentation says the entire procedure will be streamed live on Instagram Friday.

"I`m going to get a breast augmentation but not just that, we`re going to stream it live on Dr. Khan's Instagram Page," Ashley Devonna has announced to her hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

The Dallas, Texas plastic surgeon has agreed to livestream the patient getting breast implants.

"We will be doing the 24-hour recovery breast augmentation," said Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Farah Khan.

"This is something I've always wanted," said Devonna, adding, "and I've talked to my parents about it."

Devonna said this gives her the opportunity to be honest and open with her more than 220,000 followers on YouTube where she posts beauty and life style content.

"You get to see the real side of people," said Devonna. "I`m very open with my audience, I have vlogs or video blogs."

"Nowadays we live our lives on social media," said Khan, "and I think especially the younger generation that's how they communicate and they want to be open with their friends, their family, their followers."

Devonna and her doctor are aware this is not for everyone.

"I'm very open to everyone's opinion of me and my decision because in the most polite way because the only opinions that affect me are the ones that I care about," Devonna said.

"It is a new experience. It isn't necessarily, as I said, for everyone, but for her this is the right thing to do. If you've ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes in an operating room this is kind of your opportunity," said Khan.

Devonna's surgery will go live on Instagram at 8:30 a.m. Friday.