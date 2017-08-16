Summer camp with fun and a purpose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every move, every drill, every basket: Jay’quan cherishes every moment.

The hardwood has been a haven for the 12-year-old.

“I love it," he said. "I wake up in the morning just think about basketball, go outside, shoot some hoops and gather my friends."

He lives in the Saratoga Family Inn shelter in Jamaica, Queens, but this summer, he and six of his neighbors had a chance to attend a Knicks youth summer camp thanks to the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

“It was a good experience because they come to teach you more and try to boost up my game," he said.

Strapped with brand new Under Armour shoes, each went through various drills to learn here how to become a well-rounded player.

Most importantly they’ve learned to be a good teammate, on the court and in the community.

Tyrese also temporarily lives in the shelter with his mom and sister, and is laser-focused on enhancing his skills for one reason.

“Sports will help me because it will help me get money to help my family and everything," he said.

As of June, there were more than 22,000 homeless children in New York City shelters. The hope is activities like this will help them feel a sense of normalcy.

And for both of these boys, this camp gave them a head start in pursuing their passion.