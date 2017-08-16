Police officer, 61-year-old woman shot by BB gun in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx — The NYPD are searching for a suspect who they say shot a police officer and a woman with a BB gun in the Bronx.

Officials say a 61-year-old woman was shot in the hand by a BB gun in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say an officer was shot in the forearm by a BB when police arrived at the scene.

The incident happened around 300 E 138 St. in the Bronx.

The woman was treated at Lincoln Hospital. The police officer was treated at the scene.

No arrests have been made.