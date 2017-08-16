Men beat teen in the Bronx, steal his cellphone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLERTON, the Bronx — Two men beat and stole from a teen in the Bronx, police said.

The 16-year-old victim was arguing with someone about his phone when another man approached him from the behind and shoved him to the ground, NYPD officials said. He grabbed the teen's cell phone and then beat him.

Both men ran north on White Plains Road with the teen's cellphone, police said. The phone is worth approximately $620.

Police say the teen was not seriously injured in this incident and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the attackers. Police say the man who was initially arguing with the teen is in his late teens or early 20's. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, round glasses, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Police say the man who beat the teen has a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, red shirt, dark shorts and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).