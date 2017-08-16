Man follows woman off elevator in Queens, puts her into chokehold and punches her repeatedly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — A man followed a 35-year-old woman into her Queens apartment building, put her in a chokehold and then repeatedly punched her in the face, police said.

He followed her into the building around 7:30 a.m., got on the elevator with her and then walked off with her on the building's fifth floor before he attacked, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man fled the 21st Street building after the Tuesday morning attack.

The victim was rushed to New York Presbyterian hospital and treated for several bone fractures.

It is not clear what motivated the man's attack.

NYPD officials have asked for help identifying the man. He's about 25-30 years old and weighs about 160 pounds. The man was last seen wearing brown boots, blue jeans and a black shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).