Human remains found in shopping cart in the Bronx: sources

Posted 10:45 PM, August 16, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:26PM, August 16, 2017

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx — Police are investigating after human remains were found inside a shopping cart in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police sources say.

The horrific discovery was made around 8:45 p.m. outside Bonoful Grocery on East 182nd Street.

Police sources say the remains of a man were inside a cardboard box covered with a black garbage bag stuffed inside a push cart.

