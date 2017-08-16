Human remains found in shopping cart in the Bronx: sources

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx — Police are investigating after human remains were found inside a shopping cart in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police sources say.
The horrific discovery was made around 8:45 p.m. outside Bonoful Grocery on East 182nd Street.
Police sources say the remains of a man were inside a cardboard box covered with a black garbage bag stuffed inside a push cart.
40.857331 -73.904029