Former Bedford Hills correction officer sentenced for sexually assaulting an inmate

BEDFORD, N.Y. — A former New York state correction officer who admitted to sexually assaulting a female inmate has been sentenced to prison.

The Journal News reports that 48-year-old Jeffrey Green was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in prison and a year of supervised release. Green pleaded guilty in May to violating the constitutional civil rights of an inmate through cruel and unusual punishment and abusive sexual contact.

Prosecutors say Green groped and kissed an inmate after entering her cell at Bedford Hills state prison in Westchester County in March 2016. Officials say when the victim defended herself, Green pushed her against a wall and continued to assault her.

Prosecutors say Green stopped and left the cell when another correction officer arrived.

