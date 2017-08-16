FBI agent accidentally set off flash grenade at 26 Federal Plaza: source

MANHATTAN — An FBI agent accidentally set off a flash grenade inside their car Wednesday afternoon, prompting an emergency response at 26 Federal Plaza, police sources tell PIX11 News.

Emergency crews were called at about 1:20 p.m. to to the location on reports of a possible explosion.

Police sources said a flash grenade inadvertently went off in the underground garage of 26 Federal Plaza, injuring the federal employee who suffered a hand injury.

A spokesperson for the FDNY said at least one person was transported from the scene to the hospital.

The incident appears to be an accident and does not seem to have a nexis to terrorism, a spokeswoman for the FBI said.