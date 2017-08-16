Pedestrian struck when car collides into subway entrance on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Two people were injured when a truck crashed another car into a subway stop on the Upper West Side on Wednesday morning, the FDNY said.

A truck crashed head-on into the side of another car which caused the second vehicle to crash into the nearby subway station entrance, according to the NYPD.

A man in his 40s was injured when the car collided with the 66th St.-Lincoln Center subway stop, and a passenger in the car suffered minor injuries, police said.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, according to the FDNY.

The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of W. 66th Street and Broadway near Lincoln Center.

