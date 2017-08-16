Brooklyn grandma recovering from heart surgery fights for home repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Maureen Burns lives inside the Coney Island Houses, and just got out of the hospital. Burns had heart surgery and is in recovery, but says her heart is broken.

"For years I've been fighting for repairs, Burns said. "I have mold and chipping paint in my hallway."

Burns showed PIX11 News the chipping paint and posters that cover her walls.

"I'm too tired and stressed out dealing with NYCHA," said Burns.

The NewYork City Housing Authority spokesperson says,

"We are reaching out to the resident to urgently schedule repairs to provide her the safe, clean and connected home all NYCHA residents deserve. We can and will do better.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/monicamoralestv/