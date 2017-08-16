13-year-old girl fights off attempted rapist in the Bronx: NYPD

WOODSTOCK, The Bronx — Police are searching for more information about a man who followed a 13-year-old girl and attempted to put his hands down her pants and remove her clothing, according to the NYPD.

The man followed the teen from the street into a residential building near Southern Boulevard and Leggett Avenue in the Bronx around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, the NYPD said.

The man continued to follow the girl into a stairwell where he tried to put his hands down the front of her pants and forcibly remove her clothing, police said.

The girl fought off the man, and the man fled the scene, police said.

Police described the man as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, and he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

According to police, a man followed and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint in the Bronx last week.

