The 21st annual Subway Series is on PIX11 Tuesday, Thursday

NEW YORK — The Yankees take on the Mets Tuesday night in game No. 2 of the 21st annual Subway Series.

The four-game series kicked off Monday night at Yankee Stadium, with the Bronx Bombers coming out on top, 4-2.

Curtis Granderson, Yoenis Cespedes and Rafael Montero gave the Mets an early lead, but Aaron Judge ultimately tied the game in the sixth inning, eventually giving the Yankees the win.

Tuesday’s lineup includes Jacob deGrom for the Mets taking on Sonny Gray for the Yankees.

PIX11 will broadcast games Nos. 2 and 4 beginning with a 6:30 p.m. pre-game show both nights.