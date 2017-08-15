Suspect sought after man slashed on subway in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police are searching for the assailant who slashed a man after they bumped into each other at a subway station in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, police sources say.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. inside the Sixth Avenue and Broome Street subway station.

Police sources say both the victim and attacker were walking down the stairs when they bumped into each other. The suspect then slashed the 44-year-old man with a razor and fled to the street.

He was seen wearing a black trench coat, green pants and blue hoodie.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his head and wrist.

