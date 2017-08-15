NY flags lowered in honor of Brooklyn soldier killed in Iraq

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN— Flags on New York state government buildings were flown at half-staff Wednesday in memory of a soldier from Brooklyn who died in Iraq.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the lowered flags will honor the bravery and service of 30-year-old Army Sgt. Roshain Brooks.

The Pentagon said Brooks and another soldier were casualties of a "mishap" on Sunday as a U.S. artillery unit was firing on an Islamic State mortar position.

"He really loved his country and he wanted to serve," Joy Houston, his cousin, said.

Cuomo extended condolences to Brooks' family, friends and fellow soldiers.

Sgt. Brooks was from Canarsie.

Sgt. Allen L. Stigler Jr., 22, of Arlington, Texas was also killed in the same incident.

Both were cannon crewmembers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

The Pentagon spokesman, Army Col. Rob Manning, says an Army artillery unit was firing on an Islamic State mortar position “when a mishap occurred.” Manning says there is no indication that IS played a role in the deaths. He says he cannot provide other details because the incident is under investigation

Five others suffered injuries that Manning says are not life-threatening.

PIX11 contributed to this report.