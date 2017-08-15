Mom and daughter shocked by power lines during storm in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A mom and her daughter were shocked after power lines in front of their Brooklyn home tangled in the branches of a tree in front of their home early Tuesday morning.

Lisa Grieco was watching TV when the tree caught on fire, she said. About 27,000 volts run through the power lines.

Concerned, the family ran out of the house ran out of the house through the back door.

Grieco and her 18-year-old daughter immediately felt a jolt and they fell to the ground. She says they didn't know where to go and she thought they were going to die.

The pair were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

PIX11 has reached out to ConEdison, but has not yet heard back.