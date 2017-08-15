Man gropes woman at Prospect Park, follows her to Penn Station, bites her

MANHATTAN — A man groped a woman, followed her onto the subway and then bit her at a later subway station on Monday, police said.

He started following the 23-year-old woman at the Prospect Park station around 5:20 p.m., police said. He slapped her buttocks as she was entering the turnstiles for the uptown Q train.

The man followed the woman onto the Q train, NYPD officials said. She took pictures of him as he sat across from her.

He followed her when she got off the train at 34th Street and Sixth Avenue, police said. The man grabbed the woman’s arms as she rode an escalator in the station.

After a brief struggle, the man bit the woman on her chest before fleeing the station.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He’s about 23-year-old and about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, yellow shorts, black socks and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).