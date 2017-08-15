Huge tree falls down in Central Park, injures woman, 3 children

CENTRAL PARK WEST — The FDNY is responding to a tree that fell down in Central Park and injured four people on Tuesday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.
J. Peter Donald, the assistant commissioner for communication and public information for the NYPD, posted on Twitter that four people were injured in the incident.
The spokesman for the mayor’s press office posted on Twitter that one person was in critical condition.
An FDNY spokesman told PIX11 News’ Narmeen Choudhury that a woman is in critical condition, and three children were injured when the tree fell. One child was seriously injured, according to the FDNY.
The FDNY said that the four people who were injured were treated by EMS at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital.
The tree fell around 10 a.m. near Central Park West and Columbus Circle.
West Drive at 62nd Street is closed to vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles, according to the NYPD.
