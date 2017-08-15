Huge tree falls down in Central Park, injures woman, 3 children

CENTRAL PARK WEST — The FDNY is responding to a tree that fell down in Central Park and injured four people on Tuesday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

J. Peter Donald, the assistant commissioner for communication and public information for the NYPD, posted on Twitter that four people were injured in the incident.

The spokesman for the mayor’s press office posted on Twitter that one person was in critical condition.

An FDNY spokesman told PIX11 News’ Narmeen Choudhury that a woman is in critical condition, and three children were injured when the tree fell. One child was seriously injured, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY said that the four people who were injured were treated by EMS at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital.

The tree fell around 10 a.m. near Central Park West and Columbus Circle.

West Drive at 62nd Street is closed to vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles, according to the NYPD.

#FDNY units are responding to Central Park W and Columbus Circle for report of tree down. Incident is developing — FDNY (@FDNY) August 15, 2017

Massive tree just came down in Central Park. Traffic completely blocked. Ambulances en route. pic.twitter.com/TjDgrzqV0c — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 15, 2017

Holy cow. Out for my run-walk in Central Park and this giant tree just fell down on the road I was running 20 mins ago… pic.twitter.com/nQ7lkRMHmA — Lino Rulli (@linorulli) August 15, 2017

Just witnessed this massive tree fall in Central Park. Several people stuck underneath. Photo taken from taxi Im in pic.twitter.com/tpLLqIeCle — Erin Ade (@erinade) August 15, 2017

West Drive at 62nd Steet is closed to vehicles, pedestrians & bicycles due to a fallen tree. Please find alternate routes. @CentralParkNYC pic.twitter.com/BIiNigEQUs — NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) August 15, 2017

We've got a large tree down in Central Park. A woman is pinned. Emergency personnel on the scene, aided by dozen great New Yorkers. More TK https://t.co/WfDCCsWNQm — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) August 15, 2017

First responders have everyone out. PD & Parks personnel remaining on the scene. Waiting on precise nature of injuries. https://t.co/UgPBp5t8Vw — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) August 15, 2017

