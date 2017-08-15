Food Network’s Donatella Arpaia cooks one of her pasta specialties for PIX11

Restaurateur and Food Network personality Donatella Arpaia is a master of Italian cuisine. She cooked up one of her pasta specialties for PIX11 anchors Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen. Check out the recipe below and be sure to stop in her latest eatery, Prova Pizzabar, located in the lower level of Grand Central Terminal.

Donatella Arpaia’s Orecchiette with Sausage and Romesco

Servings: 4 – 6

Ingredients

1 pound orecchiette

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 pound sweet Italian sausage, removed from casings

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup chicken broth

1 pound romanesco florets (blanched)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano

optional garnish –toasted breadcrumbs)

Instructions

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the orecchiette and cook according to package instructions.

2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium high heat. Crumble the sausage into the skillet and cook, breaking apart with a spoon, until lightly browned, 5-6 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and add the garlic; cook for 1 minute more.

3. Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of olive oil, chicken broth, broccoli, salt and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring frequently and scraping the bottom of the pan to release the flavorful brown bits, until the broccoli is tender-crisp, 3-4 minutes. Stir in the butter until melted and simmer for a few minutes to reduce and concentrate the sauce.

4. Drain the pasta well and add to the sausage and broccoli mixture. Toss to blend. Add half of the grated cheese taste and stir until the cheese is melted. Taste and adjust seasoning. Transfer to a serving platter or individual bowls and sprinkle with the rest of the grated cheese.