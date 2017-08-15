Basketball courts, park remain closed as Upper West Side families fight city for repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Carmen Quinones, the President of the Douglass Houses Tenant Association says two basketball courts and a park are closed now for weeks, while kids have to find other places to play this summer.

"This is killing me, my kids have nowhere to go and I'm tired," said Quinones.

Quinones says she fought for years for these courts to be repaved and won.

NYCHA repaved the basketball courts.

"Now week later, the courts are still closed. NYCHA needs paint and backboards. The City should finish the project. They tell us they don't have the money," said Quinones.

There is a family day and a basketball tournament called Put the Guns Down scheduled for August 26, and Quinones worries the courts won't be finished by them.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Housing Authority for answers.

A NYCHA spokesperson said:

"NYCHA believes strongly in providing safe, clean and quality public spaces for residents, especially our youth. We are in the process of repairing the basketball court by the end of next week.”

