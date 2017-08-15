NJ 13-year-old died of heroin, fentanyl mix, autopsy finds

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. — Authorities say a 13-year-old in New Jersey died of a deadly mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

Vincent Weiner was found dead in Middle Township on June 4. It’s not clear where he obtained the drugs.

His mother, Jamie Lund, posted on Facebook that she was heartbroken and “whoever is supplying these babies with drugs, needs to be stopped.”

Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor says the county has seen an increase in the number of heroin bags with fentanyl.

Taylor says fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than heroin.

People can report any information regarding illegal drug activity and or any criminal activity within the community and this information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800 or 877-465-2801, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.