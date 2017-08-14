Two men ejected from car in Long Island crash, woman in another car killed in the collision

MEDFORD, NY — Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, police said.

Dominick Lopez, 20, lost control of his vehicle and crossed the double yellow line on Station Road in Medford around 4:25 p.m., A Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson. His Honda struck a Nissan Pathfinder.

Lopez and his passenger, 23-year-old Derek Buffa, were ejected from the car and died at the scene, police said.

Aida Cardenas, 67, was also killed in the collision. She was a passenger in the back of the Nissan. She was rushed to the hospital, but Cardenas did not survive her injuries.

Four other passengers in the Nissan – including two children – were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police officials said. The driver – 41-year-old Hugo Atiencia – and his 33-year-old wife were in the front of the car. The couple’s 1-year-old son and an 11-year-old son were in the back of the car.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.